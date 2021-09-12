CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Spirit Gum offers an outdoor “Midsummer Night’s Dream” for some comic relief

By BILL CISSNA Special Correspondent
Winston-Salem Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite virtual projects in the interim, Spirit Gum Theatre Company closed its last live, in-person play production, “Significant Other,” in January 2020. The company will hit the ground running with an outdoor, “strolling” production of one of theater’s most popular scripts. Spirit Gum will use the natural backdrops on the Winston-Salem Montessori School’s campus in Clemmons to help present William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

