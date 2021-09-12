Spirit Gum offers an outdoor “Midsummer Night’s Dream” for some comic relief
Despite virtual projects in the interim, Spirit Gum Theatre Company closed its last live, in-person play production, “Significant Other,” in January 2020. The company will hit the ground running with an outdoor, “strolling” production of one of theater’s most popular scripts. Spirit Gum will use the natural backdrops on the Winston-Salem Montessori School’s campus in Clemmons to help present William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”journalnow.com
