Why the £86k social care cap won’t save you from selling your home

A tax rise in the form of a hike in national insurance is on the cards amid a cabinet split over how to pay for the government’s long-awaited social care reforms, according to reports.Sajid Javid has pushed for a two percent increase, saying the £10 billion raised from a mooted one percent rise is not enough, according to The Times.Meanwhile, the Treasury is seeking a 1.25 percent increase that would affect 25 million people according to the Daily Telegraph, which said an announcement could come as soon as next week.Any rise in national insurance is expected to face criticism...

INCOME TAX ・ 13 DAYS AGO