CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Why the £86k social care cap won’t save you from selling your home

By Melissa Lawford
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlder people still risk losing their homes and spending hundreds of thousands of pounds on care, despite the Government’s new plan to save pensioners from devastating costs. Boris Johnson raised taxes to their highest level since the Second World War last Tuesday. The Prime Minister justified the extreme tax rise by stating the extra funds raised would fix the country’s care crisis. However, experts have warned the plan will still leave older people exposed to huge costs.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson to raise National Insurance to pay for social care reform, reports say

A tax rise in the form of a hike in national insurance is on the cards amid a cabinet split over how to pay for the government’s long-awaited social care reforms, according to reports.Sajid Javid has pushed for a two percent increase, saying the £10 billion raised from a mooted one percent rise is not enough, according to The Times.Meanwhile, the Treasury is seeking a 1.25 percent increase that would affect 25 million people according to the Daily Telegraph, which said an announcement could come as soon as next week.Any rise in national insurance is expected to face criticism...
INCOME TAX
Telegraph

‘Misleading’ social care cap does not cover care home food and accommodation costs

The new lifetime social care cap of £86,000 has been branded “misleading” by providers because it fails to cover food and accommodation for care home residents. Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, the Prime Minister unveiled a controversial National Insurance tax increase to fund the embattled sector, as well as a lifetime cap on social care costs of £86,000 per person.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Will the cap really fix the social care system?

Ministers have announced a hike in national insurance to invest more in health and care. As well as boosting NHS spending, the money will be used to pay for a cap on the costs people face if they need social care which includes help at home or a move into a care home.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Social Inequalities#Personal Care#Uk#Just Group#Laingbuisson#The Nuffield Trust#Conservative Party#The Resolution Foundation
The Guardian

Who’s paying for the government’s plan to fix social care?

Last week Boris Johnson outlined what Downing Street is billing as a once-in-a-generation shake-up of adult social care and how it is funded. It is an attempt to tackle one of the thorniest issues in modern politics – how to meet the spiralling costs of an ageing population who are living longer with complex conditions and to do it in a way that people feel is fair.
BORIS JOHNSON
Motley Fool

Why It Doesn't Pay to Skip the Permits When Improving Your Home

You could end up regretting your decision if you don't get the permits that are required. Home improvement work can be expensive and time consuming, and you may need to finance your upgrades with personal loans or even by getting a second mortgage. When you're already spending a lot of...
HOME & GARDEN
BBC

Social care won't get money it needs, warns Jeremy Hunt

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt has said social care "does not actually get as much money as it needs" under government plans for new health taxes. The Conservative MP was speaking as MPs voted through legislation to establish the £36bn health and social care tax. Ministers say the extra funding...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Tax rises and the overmighty state pave the way for Tory split

The three mice that roared at the first in-person cabinet meeting this year were Liz Truss, Lord Frost and Jacob Rees-Mogg. Presented with the plan to raise taxes to pay for the NHS backlog and new funding for social care, I understand that they asked sceptical questions. The subtext might have been, “Have you taken leave of your senses, prime minister?” But the actual words were mild, possibly suggesting that ministers ought to think carefully before risking the Conservative Party’s reputation for low taxes and personal responsibility.
ECONOMY
washingtonnewsday.com

The increase in National Insurance may result in a raise in council tax.

The increase in National Insurance may result in a raise in council tax. Because of the National Insurance increase, council tax bills in England may rise next year. From April 2022, businesses and individuals will pay a new National Insurance payment that will increase from 12% to 13.5 percent. The...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Why It Doesn't Pay to Chase Your Forever Home

Here's why it doesn't always hurt to settle. There's a reason some buyers struggle to purchase a home more than others do. They want the home they buy to be the one they live in forever, so they have a specific list of requirements to check off before making an offer.
REAL ESTATE
The Guardian

How will the UK’s Covid booster vaccination campaign work?

A campaign is to begin next week to give booster shots to millions of people who received Covid-19 vaccinations in phase one of the rollout. Details of the campaign were unveiled by Sajid Javid, who said the programme would strengthen a “wall of defence” against Covid-19 during the winter months – after the government published advice by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy