Over the years, the Yankees have used various strategies to capitalize on the international free agent market. After changes to the rules in 2017, they spread the wealth around, passing on the very top prospect in the class in order to sign six of the top-30 ranked on the market. A few years later they changed course and went all-in on Jasson Dominguez, essentially spending their entire starting bonus allotment for one of the most hyped international free agents ever. This coming January the team is once again using a version of the all-in approach, as they are reported to have the inside track on signing Roderick Arias, one of the very best players in the coming class.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO