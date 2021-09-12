Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Sept. 12-18

In 1965, Don Knotts made history as the first actor to step away from an Emmy-winning sitcom role while the show was still running. After playing Barney Fife on the first five seasons of “The Andy Griffith Show” and collecting three supporting trophies, he moved on to a film career by signing a contract with Universal Studios. As the show continued for three more years, Knotts returned for five special appearances and ended up earning two additional Emmys. He was the first person to be nominated as a regular supporting player and guest star for the same role on the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO