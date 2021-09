It would be a laugh riot if it weren’t so tragic. The Kentucky General Assembly’s half-baked attempt to address the COVID-19 pandemic, a duty it corralled after having shanghaied that responsibility from Gov. Andy Beshear, is lining up to be every bit the sort of disaster attributed to the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, only this time the characterization is not overstated.

