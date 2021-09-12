CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Week 1 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts

By Jacob Camenker
Sporting News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 1 of the 2021 NFL season contains plenty of intriguing matchups, but CBS and Fox are clearly favoring some over others. Notably, Fox is focusing heavily on the Aaron Rodgers vs. Jameis Winston matchup in Packers vs. Saints. Most of the country will see that over the less-anticipated Daniel Jones vs. Teddy Bridgewater game that is Broncos vs. Giants. Fox's early slate is far more evenly distributed with the Eagles vs. Falcons game being the slight favorite in that window.

