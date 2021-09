The (1-1) United Red Storm football squad earned an impressive 38-6 win over Princeville in week two of the IHSA football season. They look to keep the momentum going this week as they host the (0-2) Mercer County Golden Eagles. The Golden Eagles lost to Farmington 41-0 in week one and were forced to forfeit their week two match up against Knoxville due to Covid-19 issues within the school district. Red Storm football coach David Milroy stopped by the WRAM Morning Show for his weekly Storm Report.

FOOTBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO