The summer of baseball has looked quite different for two teams that were supposed to be the biggest rivalry in baseball this year. The Dodgers have scrambled, scratched, and fought to win 39-22 since early July. The Padres are 25-33 in that same time — 15.5 games out of first place. And yet, the Padres are still in contention for that elusive second Wild Card spot (currently closely battling the Cincinnati Reds).

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO