East Tennessee State beats Va.-Wise Highland in home debut

Tyler Riddell passed for two touchdowns, Quay Holmes rushed for two and East Tennessee State beat Division-II member Virginia-Wise Highland 45-14 on Saturday night.

Riddell was 13 of 18 for 201 yards and Brock Landis went 4 for 8 for 73 yards, including a 14-yard strike to Will Huzzie to cap the scoring early in the fourth.

ETSU (2-0) scored the opening 21 points and led 31-6 at the break after outgaining UVA Wise 290-130. Jacob Saylors scored on a 64-yard catch-and-run for a 14-0 lead, and Holmes scored on runs of 3 and 12 yards.

Saylors also scored on a 16-yard run in the second quarter.

Lendon Redwine was 33 for 54 for 232 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for UVA Wise.

Tyree Robinson and Jalen Porter each made an interception, and the Buccaneers' defense held the Cavaliers to 39 yards rushing.

