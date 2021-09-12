CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Jacksonville State stuns Florida State at the buzzer

By Isaac Trotter
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacksonville State delivered the most dramatic ending to the young 2021 college football season. Trailing Florida State 17-14 with time trickling down in the fourth quarter, Jacksonville State quarterback Zerrick Cooper unleashed a prayer on fourth-and-10 from his own 41-yard line. Damond Philyaw-Johnson got behind the Florida State secondary, hauled in a miraculous catch and then broke a tackle before crossing into the end zone to give Jacksonville State a walk-off, 20-17 win over Florida State.

247sports.com

