WATCH: Jacksonville State stuns Florida State at the buzzer
Jacksonville State delivered the most dramatic ending to the young 2021 college football season. Trailing Florida State 17-14 with time trickling down in the fourth quarter, Jacksonville State quarterback Zerrick Cooper unleashed a prayer on fourth-and-10 from his own 41-yard line. Damond Philyaw-Johnson got behind the Florida State secondary, hauled in a miraculous catch and then broke a tackle before crossing into the end zone to give Jacksonville State a walk-off, 20-17 win over Florida State.247sports.com
