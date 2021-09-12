This Nautical TV Room Proves That Wood Paneling Doesn’t Have to Be Boring Brown
Sure, Charleston-based interior designer Jill Howard could have just painted the walls of her client’s Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina, TV room an oceanlike blue. But instead she stained the white oak paneling a bright teal, proving that wood doesn’t have to only come in colors that mimic the natural material—and that the result is so much more exciting than what you’d find in a gallon of latex.www.domino.com
