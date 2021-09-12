CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Nautical TV Room Proves That Wood Paneling Doesn’t Have to Be Boring Brown

By Julie Vadnal
Domino
Domino
 4 days ago
Sure, Charleston-based interior designer Jill Howard could have just painted the walls of her client’s Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina, TV room an oceanlike blue. But instead she stained the white oak paneling a bright teal, proving that wood doesn’t have to only come in colors that mimic the natural material—and that the result is so much more exciting than what you’d find in a gallon of latex.

Domino

Leather Sofas That Won’t Make It Look Like You Live in a Brooklyn Bachelor Pad

Leather sofas have had their place in the canon since the beginning of time, but somewhere in the mid-aughts, they took a mid-century turn that brought on boxy, angular versions. (We’re talking the brown Brooklyn bachelor pad numbers; you know the ones.) Suddenly our sofas made us look like we were either on the set of Mad Men or slinging craft cocktails while wearing suspenders in a hipster haunt.
BROOKLYN, NY
Domino

Create the Illusion of Space (Without Decluttering) With the 5 Best Storage Beds

If the size of your sleeping quarters is more modest than magnanimous, a good storage bed can replace a bulky dresser to house clothing and those sentimental tchotchkes you still hold onto, instantly creating the illusion of more space and the reality of less clutter. Equal parts stylish and functional, the best storage beds transform a disorganized bedroom from a stress-inducing space into a well-arranged snooze sanctuary.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Domino

The Furniture Shopping Advice Beyoncé’s Designer Gives All Her Clients

Buying a sofa is intimidating. Color, silhouette, and fabric choice can all drastically affect the end result of a room. Not to mention, it’s a serious investment. But Brigette Romanek, interior designer beloved by Beyoncé and Gwyneth Paltrow alike, offered us a word of advice while debuting her new collection with furniture brand Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams.
SHOPPING
Domino

A Cane Screen and Two Bookcases Cleverly Divide One Large Living Room Into Three Spaces

When California-based designer Grace Lee-Lim pitched splitting up her client’s large living room into three distinct spaces—one home office and two separate seating areas—she and her husband weren’t exactly on board. “They were like: ‘This is so much furniture; are you sure it’s all going to fit?’” recalls Lee-Lim, laughing. The couple and their 3-year-old daughter had recently upgraded from a townhome to a new build just outside of Los Angeles and suddenly had a lot of space to fill (560 square feet in this room alone). Even a mammoth sectional and an equally massive coffee table would feel dwarfed, especially taking the lofty ceilings into consideration. To prove just how much could be done with the huge, empty layout, Lee-Lim devised multiple floor plans—and the family warmed to the designer’s suggestions so much that they gave her complete creative control moving forward.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Simple

Space of the Week: A Retro A-Frame Turns Into a Cozy, Modern Family Retreat

Paul and Kristy Benson, the husband-and-wife design team behind the Instagram account @bensondwelling, love the retro vibes of an A-frame, so they jumped at the chance to buy this getaway in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains. The home's peak feature is the family lounge, where everyone congregates and kicks back for movie nights. (There's a hideaway projection screen mounted on one of the beams.) Here's how they transformed the space from top to bottom.
INTERIOR DESIGN
aspiremetro.com

Designers Delia Kenza Brennen And Clara Jung Reflect On Their Fave Mirrors

On the face of it, our ARCHETYPES designers have mirror-image careers: they both started out as lawyers, but upon reflection entered an entirely new profession. Let’s follow their journey through the looking glass, an odyssey that reveals a curated collection of whimsical mirrors sparkling with wit and personality. As these shiny objects come into focus, one question is clear: which is the fairest of them all?
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

How to Arrange Furniture in an Awkward Living Room

Sometimes interesting architecture makes for awkward living spaces, whether it’s a historic home full of quirky angles or a new build with unconventional proportions. Figuring out how to space, plan, and decorate an awkward living room can be a challenge for even the most seasoned interior designers. But because not everyone lives in a blank box, experienced interior design pros have developed an arsenal of tips and tricks to cheat the eye and smooth out the rough edges of even the oddest of spaces. Here they share some expert advice on how to arrange furniture and decorate your very own awkward living space, helping you to take the focus off its flaws and turn it into the comfortable, functional, and beautiful room it was meant to be.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Domino

Our Top Finds From the New Design Miami Store Start With a Hot Pink Sculpture

There’s never been a great how-to when it comes to starting a personal art collection. One-of-a-kind pieces are always either wildly expensive or so exclusive that you need a fine art dealer to access them. Design Miami wants to change that. Its new online store, DM/BX, has furniture, books, tableware, and sculptures all curated by the same team that works on the renowned yearly show.
HOME & GARDEN
