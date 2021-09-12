This Nautical TV Room Proves That Wood Paneling Doesn’t Have to Be Boring Brown

When California-based designer Grace Lee-Lim pitched splitting up her client’s large living room into three distinct spaces—one home office and two separate seating areas—she and her husband weren’t exactly on board. “They were like: ‘This is so much furniture; are you sure it’s all going to fit?’” recalls Lee-Lim, laughing. The couple and their 3-year-old daughter had recently upgraded from a townhome to a new build just outside of Los Angeles and suddenly had a lot of space to fill (560 square feet in this room alone). Even a mammoth sectional and an equally massive coffee table would feel dwarfed, especially taking the lofty ceilings into consideration. To prove just how much could be done with the huge, empty layout, Lee-Lim devised multiple floor plans—and the family warmed to the designer’s suggestions so much that they gave her complete creative control moving forward.

