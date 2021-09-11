LIVESTREAM:: Notre Dame vs Toledo Live Stream Live @Stream Free Reddit 2021 TV

The Notre Dame football team takes on Florida State on Sunday night to kick off the 2021 season, and here is how you can catch all the action online. The time has come for the Notre Dame football team to get back out on the field and start playing games that matter, and it all starts against the Florida State Seminoles on the road Sunday night. Florida State is coming off a tough season in Mike Norvell’s first at the helm of the program and will be looking to change their fortunes against what should be a very good Irish team in Week 1.

