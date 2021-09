There’s fighter’s out there without half the talent of Terence Crawford, yet somehow breeze through life with ten times the hype. In an age of division, both in and outside the sport of boxing, Crawford was able to become an undisputed champion at junior welterweight, Aaron Pryor’s own division. That didn’t bring the praise, though, as – unlike Pryor – Crawford (through no fault of his own) had yet to face a marquee opponent. Those days are over now that’s it’s been announced Crawford will be facing the hard charging Shawn Porter for Crawford’s WBO welterweight title this November in a Las Vegas Pay Per View Event.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO