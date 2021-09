TOPEKA (KSNT) – In one month alone, destructive weather in Kansas caused more than $40 million in damage, according to the Kansas Insurance Department. Estimates from the department indicate the total dollar amount is around $42.2 million for June 2021. KID said the count comes from a total of 5,470 insurance claims in 101 Kansas counties. Country Stampede attendees in Topeka also saw the impact of the tumultuous weather in June, as severe weather canceled opening night headliner Riley Green’s performance.

KANSAS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO