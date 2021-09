MANHATTAN, Kansas – Deuce Vaughn rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns to help K-State hold off Southern Illinois by the score of 31-23 on Saturday evening. The Cats (2-0) held a 21-3 advantage early in the second quarter after a pair of scores by a Vaughn and a rushing touchdown by Will Howard. The visitors responded and scored three straight touchdowns to take a 23-21 advantage to the halftime break.