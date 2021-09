Sano went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Cleveland. Sano entered play on Wednesday with a .171 road batting average, good for worst in the American League. He helped his cause with an absolute bomb of a home run off Nick Wittgren that cleared the bullpens in center at Progressive Field. While the slugger carries only a .219 batting average on the season, he has hit .270 against Cleveland in 2021 with three home runs in 10 games. The two teams will meet four more times this year.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO