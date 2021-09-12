CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, Hooker, Sheridan, Western Cherry by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-11 23:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-12 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Grant; Hooker; Sheridan; Western Cherry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Cherry, northwestern Grant, northwestern Hooker and northeastern Sheridan Counties through 1100 PM MDT At 1018 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Gordon to 28 miles southwest of Medicine Lake to near Hyannis. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gordon, Hyannis, Merriman, Medicine Lake, Whitman, Ashby, Speckel Meir Lake, Eli, Duluth, Dipping Vat Meadow, Irwin, Intersection of Highway 61 and Survey Valley Road, Rock Hill, Marsh Flat, Indian Hill, Whitman Road crossing the North Branch of the Middle Loup River, Sevenmile Hill, Highway 97 crossing the North Loup River, Highway 61 crossing the Snake River and Steer Creek Campground. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 105 and 155. Highway 2 between mile markers 135 and 175. Highway 61 between mile markers 147 and 227. Highway 97 between mile markers 71 and 99. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

