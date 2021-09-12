Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Custer, Eastern Cherry, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 23:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-11 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Eastern Cherry; Lincoln; Logan; McPherson; Thomas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Cherry, Hooker, northern Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, northwestern Custer, southwestern Blaine and Thomas Counties through 1145 PM CDT/1045 PM MDT/ At 1105 PM CDT/1005 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Mullen to Tryon to near Hershey. Movement was east northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near North Platte around 1110 PM CDT. Ringgold around 1115 PM CDT. Mullen around 1020 PM MDT. Seneca around 1135 PM CDT. Thedford around 1145 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Highway 83 crossing The Dismal River, Shanklin Bluff, Tarboz Lake, Logan, Hoagland, Brown Lake, Norway, Highway 97 crossing the Dismal River, Birdwood and Natwick. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 181 and 226. Highway 92 between mile markers 196 and 251. Highway 97 between mile markers 1 and 69. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 163 and 174. Highway 83 between mile markers 82 and 164. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH