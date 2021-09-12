CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blaine County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Custer, Eastern Cherry, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-11 23:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-11 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Eastern Cherry; Lincoln; Logan; McPherson; Thomas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Cherry, Hooker, northern Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, northwestern Custer, southwestern Blaine and Thomas Counties through 1145 PM CDT/1045 PM MDT/ At 1105 PM CDT/1005 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Mullen to Tryon to near Hershey. Movement was east northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near North Platte around 1110 PM CDT. Ringgold around 1115 PM CDT. Mullen around 1020 PM MDT. Seneca around 1135 PM CDT. Thedford around 1145 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Highway 83 crossing The Dismal River, Shanklin Bluff, Tarboz Lake, Logan, Hoagland, Brown Lake, Norway, Highway 97 crossing the Dismal River, Birdwood and Natwick. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 181 and 226. Highway 92 between mile markers 196 and 251. Highway 97 between mile markers 1 and 69. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 163 and 174. Highway 83 between mile markers 82 and 164. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China, France denounce U.S. nuclear sub pact with Britain, Australia

WASHINGTON/CANBERRA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China on Thursday denounced a new Indo-Pacific security alliance between the United States, Britain and Australia, saying such partnerships should not target third countries and warning of an intensified arms race in the region. Under the arrangement, dubbed AUKUS, the United States and Britain will...
WORLD
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Thomas County, NE
County
Logan County, NE
County
Blaine County, NE
City
Tryon, NE
County
Mcpherson County, NE
County
Custer County, NE
City
Mullen, NE
County
Lincoln County, NE
City
North Platte, NE
City
Hershey, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
County
Cherry County, NE
State
Nebraska State
CNN

Do Americans need boosters yet? Here are the questions the FDA will be asking

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration start meeting early Friday to discuss whether Americans need booster shots yet. It's a simple question but one that has become bogged down in politics and turf battles. It's sometimes seemed to put the FDA's independence at odds with a White House team eager to appear to be out ahead of an unpredictable pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Eastern Cherry#Doppler#Interstate 80

Comments / 0

Community Policy