Cool Sunday under a mix of sun and clouds

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies as we approach the latter half of the work-week. It will be rather cloudy and grey early on, but a few rays and pockets of sun is possible as we head into the afternoon hours. To begin the day, we are off to a slightly cooler start as current temps sit in the lower 60s. Areas of fog associated with the rain from yesterday is possible with some pockets being dense. Give yourself extra time to arrive at your destination safely. A few more rays of sun could start to peak out behind the partly cloudy skies as we head farther into the afternoon. Temperatures will be above average yet and max out in the upper 70s with muggy and sticky air around still. There is a chance we see some pop-up showers deeper in the afternoon hours thanks to the warm and muggy air around. Most of the region should stay dry with the best chances for rain in the mountain areas. Tonight, we start to clear out once again but keep the mild air in place. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 60s with muggy air in place.

