Cool Sunday under a mix of sun and clouds

By Noel Navarro
WLUC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of an exiting frontal system is a cool airmass and high pressure building in the Upper Peninsula. A post-frontal disturbance keeps cloudy conditions overnight with a slight chance of light showers -- overall, dry air works into the region with clearing skies from west-to-east Sunday afternoon. Mostly...

www.uppermichiganssource.com

WTRF

A sun and clouds mix as we head closer to the weekend

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies as we approach the latter half of the work-week. It will be rather cloudy and grey early on, but a few rays and pockets of sun is possible as we head into the afternoon hours. To begin the day, we are off to a slightly cooler start as current temps sit in the lower 60s. Areas of fog associated with the rain from yesterday is possible with some pockets being dense. Give yourself extra time to arrive at your destination safely. A few more rays of sun could start to peak out behind the partly cloudy skies as we head farther into the afternoon. Temperatures will be above average yet and max out in the upper 70s with muggy and sticky air around still. There is a chance we see some pop-up showers deeper in the afternoon hours thanks to the warm and muggy air around. Most of the region should stay dry with the best chances for rain in the mountain areas. Tonight, we start to clear out once again but keep the mild air in place. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 60s with muggy air in place.
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

Breezy & warm conditions develop

Isolated showers will be around the western counties early this morning as a warm front moves north of us. During the day it will become breezy with southwesterly winds ramp up with speeds of 15-20mph and gust 30+. Then, showers and thunderstorms move in overnight ahead of a cold front and continue through tomorrow afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

Front will bring showers overnight

The gusty winds will continue overnight with gusts around 30mph. A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms late overnight into tomorrow morning for the western counties. Thunderstorms will weaken and dissipate as they move in. Then, with the passage of the front wind speeds will decrease. A beach hazard is in effect for Schoolcraft county as strong rip currents and large waves are likely through tomorrow afternoon. High pressure coupled with an upper-level ridge will bring a beautiful weekend with temperatures reaching near record highs by Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT

