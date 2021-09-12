CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Typhoon Chanthu drenches Taiwan with up to 5 inches of rain

By Via AP news wire
 5 days ago

Typhoon Chanthu drenched Taiwan on Sunday as the storm’s center passed the island’s east coast, but no injuries were reported.

Airline flights and train service were suspended Saturday as the storm approached. The Central News Agency reported more than 2,000 people were evacuated from flood-prone areas of the east coast county of Hualien

At midmorning Sunday, Chanthu’s center was off Taiwan’s northeast coast, with winds of 162 kph (101 mph) and gusts up to 198 kph (124 mph), according to the Central Weather Bureau.

Up to 13 centimeters (5 inches) of rain fell Sunday in some areas, the Weather Bureau said. It said up to 20 centimeters (8 inches) was forecast.

Heavy rain also fell on Taipei the capital, and other parts of the island.

Chanthu is forecast to head north and dump rain on Shanghai before turning east toward South Korea and Japan the Weather Bureau said.

Earlier, the storm grazed the island of Luzon in the Philippines, but no flooding or damaged was reported.

