Do Just One Thing
Weatherstripping your doors is a smart way to keep drafty cold air outdoors and warm air indoors. Even a small leak around a door can be a big problem; a typical 36-inch door with a quarter-inch crack along the edge can leak as much air as a 9-inch hole in the wall. A bunch of small leaks can add up to significant heating and cooling waste and wear on your HVAC system. Your local home improvement store can show you easy-to-install options to stop that leak and save you money.www.arcamax.com
