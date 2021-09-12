Explore the Splendor That Is Sedona
Soft orange rays from the rising sun cascaded through the boughs of stubby junipers that lined the trail to Sedona's famed Bell Rock as we hiked along the well-worn dirt trail that circled the base of the massive, bell-shaped red dome. During the 4-mile hike we marveled at the otherworldly beauty surrounding us: In every direction, both near and far, red rock formations inexplicably arose from the scrubby beige high-desert landscape.www.arcamax.com
Comments / 0