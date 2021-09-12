CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best cosy, autumnal holidays with availability in the UK right now

By Emma Featherstone
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere is more fitting to ease into autumn than an orchard? Book in for a long weekend of hilltop glamping in Suffolk at the Apple Mount Retreat. A cosy pod for two comes with underfloor heating and Wi-Fi, ideal as the September chill creeps in. Alternatively, should your stay coincide with an Indian summer, your personal barbecue will come in useful. Join the on-site yoga and meditation workshops or perhaps head for nearby Lavenham. The village has a well-preserved collection of half-timbered Tudor buildings, which date back to its time as the 14th-richest town in England.

