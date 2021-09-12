The best cosy, autumnal holidays with availability in the UK right now

Where (and what) to drink at the coolest, most exciting bars across Asia. The best bars in Asia are leading the pack on drinking innovation worldwide. Beyond creating some of the coolest, most beautifully balanced cocktails on the planet, Asian bars are making big moves when it comes to cutting down waste and boosting sustainability practices. But it's not just about fancy cocktail joints here – the best bars in Asia are also age-old drinking dens, serious wine bars, sky-high rooftops and sophisticated sake bars. Getting thirsty? Drink your way through Asia with the best bars in Hong Kong, Singapore and beyond. These are the best bars in Asia.

RESTAURANTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO