How to choose the perfect Spanish costa for your next holiday

The Celebrity Equinox has docked at St. Kitts’ Port Zante with 1,147 passengers onboard. According to a press release, the ship arrived at 06:50 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2021. “Today is a day of hope. It is my privilege to welcome the captain and crew of the Celebrity Equinox back to St. Kitts for the first commercial call to Port Zante since March 2020. This day has been anxiously anticipated, and a long time in coming, as we continued our phased approach to rebuilding the cruise sector. The Royal Caribbean Group is a valued partner and with calls from their three main brands, Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea, were instrumental in the destination welcoming over 1 million passengers for two consecutive years, cementing our position in the marketplace as a marquee port,” said Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports, Lindsay F.P. Grant.

