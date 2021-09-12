How to choose the perfect Spanish costa for your next holiday
I would love to know why the Spanish are so obsessed with claiming their various coasts are like California in one way or another. “This is the California of Europe,” they’ll tell you on the Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca. On the totally-spectacular-in-its-own-right Costa de la Luz on the Atlantic coast of Andalucia, they’ve dubbed themselves Cadizfornia. Up in the equally splendid Galicia in the northwest of the country, Galifornia gets bandied about.www.telegraph.co.uk
