Self-Reflection Is Essential

When everyone needs help, Americans go to someone or something. Not this American though, he only attends himself for help because I only know how I process information. I’ve wondered if simply going to me helps. The answer is a mix, because sometimes I do need someone, I am just too stubborn to admit the necessity. The reason is that I want to try to solve the issue on my own, and I will not stop until the problem is resolved. I never let the worry go, the reason being I choose not to let the difficulty sit and boil. Problems need to be solved at that moment, so no one can hold a grudge with the problem being able to fall off the table. I am the only man that can pull myself out of the dark hole that I did or did not make. I know I am worthy of help from someone, but half the time I can not trust them due to the past I have lived through. It is sad, and I wish others understood that it is not the people who I will meet in the future’s fault, but it is the ones who have used me in the past. I see now you can not let them fuel you, but you must not care and you must think that you are the one that belongs in first class and not them. They may seem like they are, but in reality, a celebrity would just give them glares if they went in first class. While I have derogatory nicknames for all the men and women who have used me. I have a phrase that makes sense when used by fellow human beings. The phrase that Vince McMahon said was, “If you are a user, then you are a loser.” To me, it shows the ones who can not help me because you treated me like a puppet. So if you can not fiddle my strings accurately, then, all you are to me is a waste of time. However, I can accept my help, but if I see it is not going anywhere, then I will stop assisting and move to someone who will have the compassion to save my soul. Furthermore, I may struggle with listening, but I can do it if you are feeding me helpful information and telling me in a way that I can see through. I must say I do not trust anybody, but I am an open case and willing to listen, but at the end of the day, I still only trust myself 100 percent and I wish I could lean on someone, but after my past and hearing negative, I can not pass that barricade. The only best help for me is self-help.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO