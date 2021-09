Football is back! The Baylor Bears start their 2021 season with a trip down to San Marcos to take on the Texas State Bobcats. Coming off of a 2-7 season in his first year on the sidelines, head coach Dave Aranda is ready for his second campaign in Waco. It is the first non-conference game in 613 days (the last coming on January 1, 2020 against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl) and is Coach Aranda's first.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO