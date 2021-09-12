Siblings Nacari and Nikira want to stay together
Nikira and Nacari, 14 and 15, are siblings of African-American descent who are looking forward to finding their forever home together. Nikira is a likable and friendly girl who gets along well with both adults and peers. Her favorite activities include yoga, cooking, singing, dancing and painting. She also enjoys going to church and loves being part of her Girl Scouts troop. When she grows up, Nikira would like to be a teacher because she enjoys reading on her own and to others. Nikira is on the autism spectrum, and her teachers describe her as intelligent, talkative and able to follow directions and form relationships.www.bostonherald.com
Comments / 12