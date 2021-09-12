CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readers remember where they were on 9/11

Sep. 12—Good morning, Fall River! Today is Sunday, Sept. 12. We've got lots of news to share with you this morning, so let's jump right in:. This week's Sunday Read actually comes from you, our readers. Yesterday was the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. We all remember where we were and what we were doing that day, so we wanted to hear from you: we wanted to know where you were when you first heard about the attacks. And these readers were generous enough to share their stories with us.

geneseorepublic.com

Remembering Sept 11 - Where were you, what were your thoughts?

Lives and landscapes were forever changed as a result of 9/11, and the memories of that tragedy are etched in the minds of many…I asked some of those people. -LaJean Breedlove, Kewanee, who at that time was teaching at Geneseo High School – “I was driving into Geneseo, to Northside School to make a Coop (Cooperative Student Program) site visit for a student worker, listening to Chicago AM Radio, WLS, and the news reported a plane hitting a building in New York City. It just didn’t seem right. On my way to my classroom at Geneseo High School, hearing more on the radio, I felt like this was going to be something really bad. I stopped at the door of the classroom net to mine and told the substitute teacher what I had heard and what I said was taken lightly like – “things happen,” and I remember being a bit shocked and said ‘No, these things don’t happen here!!!” After school let out and I was driving home, back into Kewanee, I saw 3 jets fly in formation overhead. A little creepy and confusing, I just wanted to get my kids and meet up with (husband) Bill at home.”
RETRO 102.5 Listeners Share Where They Were on 9/11

The nation was shaken by the atrocities that had happened on our soil. Confusion, pain, anger, and fear, were just some of the emotions we felt that day. On that Tuesday morning, 20 years ago at 8:46 a.m, the world as we knew it had changed forever. 'What's next?' I remember asking. 'What will be the next attack, today?' I'm sure I was not alone.
Locals recall where they were on 9-11-01

Denise Ellison: In those years I listened to the news on TV while I got ready for work. The reports starting coming through. It was unbelievable but the TV was showing the pictures. I remember having a news feed on my computer at work all day and being glued to the news for many days. Shock…that is what I felt. I will never forget.
