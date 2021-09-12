City agrees to possible $2 million tax settlement from state
The Roswell City Council has approved a prospective settlement agreement with the state that could provide the city with about $2 million. After a closed session Thursday night at the City Council meeting, the nine city councilors participating at the meeting reconvened and voted unanimously to accept a settlement offer by the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department to a lawsuit that has involved 44 plaintiffs, 18 counties and 26 municipalities.www.rdrnews.com
