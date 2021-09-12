CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roswell, NM

City agrees to possible $2 million tax settlement from state

By Lisa Dunlap
rdrnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Roswell City Council has approved a prospective settlement agreement with the state that could provide the city with about $2 million. After a closed session Thursday night at the City Council meeting, the nine city councilors participating at the meeting reconvened and voted unanimously to accept a settlement offer by the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department to a lawsuit that has involved 44 plaintiffs, 18 counties and 26 municipalities.

www.rdrnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ruidoso, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Dexter, NM
City
Artesia, NM
City
Clovis, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
City
Hagerman, NM
Roswell, NM
Government
City
Roswell, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Hobbs, NM
CNN

Do Americans need boosters yet? Here are the questions the FDA will be asking

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration start meeting early Friday to discuss whether Americans need booster shots yet. It's a simple question but one that has become bogged down in politics and turf battles. It's sometimes seemed to put the FDA's independence at odds with a White House team eager to appear to be out ahead of an unpredictable pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Law#The Roswell City Council#The State Department#Taxation And Revenue

Comments / 0

Community Policy