CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Gonzalo Higuain scores in 1-0 win over Columbus, Inter Miami climbs toward MLS playoffs

By Michelle Kaufman
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGonzalo Higuain’s three-year-old daughter Alma predicted before Inter Miami’s Saturday night home game against the Columbus Crew that Miami would win, and he would score a goal. “Children don’t lie,” said a smiling Higuain, who scored the lone goal as Miami continued its late-season surge with a 1-0 home win...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Brek Shea’s late-game heroics secure 1-0 Inter Miami road win against FC Cincinnati

It wasn’t pretty. In fact, Inter Miami coach Phil Neville called his team’s 1-0 road win against FC Cincinnati on Saturday night “one of our poorest performances.”. But a win is a win, and it is especially sweet at this point in the season, with 13 games to go and a playoff spot within reach. The fact that the winning goal came in the 90th minute from journeyman Brek Shea made it extra special, Neville said.
MLS
chatsports.com

Anatomy of a Goal: Gonzalo Higuain punishes the Crew

Welcome to the Anatomy of a Goal, where each week we dissect one goal (or near goal) from the previous Columbus Crew match. For match 24 of the 2021 MLS Season, we take a look at Gonzalo Higuain’s 16th-minute goal against the Crew that gave Inter Miami a lead they would not relinquish.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Neville
Person
Brek Shea
Person
Eloy Room
Person
Nick Marsman
Miami Herald

Late PK by Makoun lifts Inter Miami to playoff position with 1-0 road win over Toronto

Inter Miami, one of the hottest teams in MLS the past six weeks, continued its push to the playoffs with a wild 1-0 road win over Toronto FC. The victory pushed Miami up four spots, above the playoff line, into fifth place in the Eastern Conference with 32 points and 11 games left to play. The top seven make the playoffs.
MLS
Washington Post

Matt Polster scores, MLS-leading Revolution beat Union 1-0

CHESTER, Pa. — Matt Polster scored in the first half and the 10-man New England Revolution held off the Philadelphia Union 1-0 on Friday night. MLS-leading New England (16-4-4) avoided back-to-back losses for the first time this season after its nine-match unbeaten run — with eight wins — was snapped Saturday. Philadelphia (8-7-8) has won only two of its last nine matches — with four losses.
MLS
abc17news.com

Badji scores in 89th to give Rapids 1-0 win over Earthquakes

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Badji came on in the 88th minute and scored moments later to give the Colorado Rapids a 1-0 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night. On the counter-attack, after a turnover by San Jose in its attacking third, Jonathan Lewis played a though ball to Nicolás Mezquida, who beat a defender before tapping a pass that led Badji to the center of the area for a one-touch finish in the 89th minute. The Rapids imporoved to 12-4-5. They are unbeaten, with five wins, in their last seven games. The Earthquakes had their 11-game unbeaten streak end.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Red Bulls#The Columbus Crew#The Crew And Inter Miami
News-Democrat

Shea’s late goal helps Inter Miami beat Cincinnati 1-0

Brek Shea scored in the 90th minute — his first goal since May 16 — to help Inter Miami beat Cincinnati 1-0 on Saturday night. Nicolás Figal played an arcing ball-in from near midfield to Shea, who flicked in a side-netter in the waning moments. Miami (7-9-5) has one-goal wins...
MLS
chatsports.com

No. 1 Alabama cruises to an easy 44-13 win over No. 14 Miami

Alabama won. And it covered a three-TD spread against a top-15 team. The No. 1. Crimson Tide made easy work of No. 14 Miami on Saturday in Atlanta. Alabama won 44-13 as Miami was overmatched from the start. New Alabama QB Bryce Young was 27-of-38 passing for 344 yards and four touchdowns in his first career start. Not a bad debut for a guy who had signed hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of endorsements before his first career college start.
ALABAMA STATE
clevelandstar.com

Inter Miami clips FC Cincinnati in 90th minute, 1-0

Brek Shea scored in the 90th minute on Inter Miami's first shot on goal of the game, and that was all the visitors needed in a 1-0 victory over FC Cincinnati on Saturday night. Shea was also the first player to score at TQL Stadium in Miami's 3-2 win at...
MLS
CBS Miami

Inter Miami CF Looks To Continue Unbeaten Streak Against Columbus Crew

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF will seek to continue its record of positive runs as it returns home to DRV PNK Stadium this Saturday to take on the 2021 MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew. The local team has a record of seven victories, five draws and nine losses for a total of 26 points. The Columbus Crew comes into this game with a record of seven victories, six draws and ten losses for a record of 26 points. Fans will be able to watch the game starting at 8 p.m. on My33, CW34, Unimás and the Inter Miami App. Against Cinci, defender/midfielder Brek Shea, scored his second goal of 2021 as defender Nicolás Figal registered his second assist of the 2021 season. This weekend’s match against the Columbus Crew at DRV PNK Stadium will be the first meeting between the sides in Club history. Inter Miami is currently on a four-match unbeaten run and unbeaten in eight of the team’s past nine matches. The Columbus Crew comes into this game after falling 3-2 on the road against Orlando City SC.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Bough’s Goal Secures Ohio State’s 1-0 Win Over Miami

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The recipe for the Ohio State field hockey team on Monday was the same as it’s been for the first two weeks of the 2021 season: Timely scoring coupled with strong defense mixed in good goalkeeping. In the end, it equaled a 1-0 victory over Miami at Buckeye Varsity Field.
OHIO STATE
chatsports.com

Crew fall to Inter Miami 1-0, further denting playoff chances

The Columbus Crew lost 1-0 to an opportune Inter Miami. Capitalizing on an errant Josh Williams back pass, Gonzalo Higuain scored the lone goal of the game. The defeat was the the second in a row and for the eighth time in nine games as the Black & Gold fell further off the MLS Playoff pace.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy