Chaves County, NM

Event held at courthouse in remembrance of 9/11

By Lisa Dunlap
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Patriot Guard Riders hold aloft U.S. flags Saturday morning as local vocal musicians performed patriotic songs during a 9/11 tribute at the Chaves County Courthouse, one of many events in town in remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The color guards are, from left, Felix Sosa, Bob Gurich and Harley Harkness. Jack and Annette Fox are not in the photo. The tribute was organized by Bob Power, who recited one of the prayers, and the performers included, from left, Joe Solis, Tom Blake, Sean Lee and Lee White. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

County
#9 11

