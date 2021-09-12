CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Registration open for Kaiser Permanente Georgia’s Annual Run, Walk & Roll event

Griffin Daily News
 5 days ago

ATLANTA — Kaiser Permanente Georgia will host its annual Corporate Run, Walk & Roll event, Thursday, Sept. 30. This inclusive, virtual 5K race welcomes people of all ages and physical abilities to join with the option to run, walk or roll in a wheelchair. Due to rising COVID-19 infection rates and after consulting with medical professionals and other experts, the annual event was converted to a virtual race.

