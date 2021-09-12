CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Yankees Recap: Yankees get a big win in the 9th to end the skid

By William Parlee
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 4 days ago
Tonight was the second game of a three-game set between the New York Yankees and the crosstown New York Mets. After losing seven consecutive games, the Yankees hoped to preserve their first series win with a win tonight after losing four in a row. The Yankees sent Corey Kluber to the mound to face Taijuan Walker, hoping to finally right the ship. Putting sloppy play and lack of urgency behind them, they hoped to turn a new leaf and show they still hoped for a wild card berth. It was a squeaker but the Yankees pulled off the 8-7 win.

empiresportsmedia.com

