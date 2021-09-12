Rochester Red Wings blow six-run lead in loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored three runs in the 8th inning and rallied for an 11-9 win over Rochester on Saturday night at PNC Field. The Red Wings (43-66) led 5-0 in the 1st inning, 8-2 in the 3rd inning, and 9-8 into the bottom of the 8th but couldn’t hold on and lost for the 11th straight game. The Wings have not won in their last 13 games, last winning on August 27. The team lost on August 28 and ended up tying on August 29 in a rain-shortened game.