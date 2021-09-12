CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, NY

Rochester Red Wings blow six-run lead in loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

FingerLakes1
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScranton/Wilkes-Barre scored three runs in the 8th inning and rallied for an 11-9 win over Rochester on Saturday night at PNC Field. The Red Wings (43-66) led 5-0 in the 1st inning, 8-2 in the 3rd inning, and 9-8 into the bottom of the 8th but couldn’t hold on and lost for the 11th straight game. The Wings have not won in their last 13 games, last winning on August 27. The team lost on August 28 and ended up tying on August 29 in a rain-shortened game.

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, NY
City
Rochester, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
CNN

Do Americans need boosters yet? Here are the questions the FDA will be asking

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration start meeting early Friday to discuss whether Americans need booster shots yet. It's a simple question but one that has become bogged down in politics and turf battles. It's sometimes seemed to put the FDA's independence at odds with a White House team eager to appear to be out ahead of an unpredictable pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Dietrich
Person
Estevan Florial
Person
Rob Brantly
Person
Tres Barrera
Person
Jake Noll
Person
Homer
Person
Ryan Lamarre

Comments / 0

Community Policy