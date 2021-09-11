CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milner, GA

RSCA opens new innovation lab

By RSCA
Griffin Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRock Springs Christian Academy in Milner has announced the opening of its new innovation lab. “RSCA is extremely thankful for Rock Springs Church, parents, and generous donors that have made this possible” a statement from the school read. Because of their generosity, RSCA was able to expedite the planning process and begin using the lab at the beginning of the school year. This is the first high school innovation lab of its kind in the state of Georgia.”

www.griffindailynews.com

