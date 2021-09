The security partnership jointly announced by President Biden and Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison late on Wednesday night may turn out to be one of the most consequential since the end of the Cold War. Aukus, as it is to be known, is a new trilateral agreement that deepens the defence and security ties between Australia, the UK and the United States. The US and the UK will mark the new partnership by providing Australia with sensitive nuclear technology, giving its submarine fleet greater range and flexibility in the Indo-Pacific region.

