Yankees 8, Mets 7: Losing streak snapped!

By Peter Brody
Pinstripe Alley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaseball in New York City began on Saturday night with a stirring ceremony paying respect to those we lost as well as honoring the heroic first responders who put their lives on the line. The players from both teams stood side-by-side, unified in their remembrance of that day 20 years ago.

