CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Steuben County, IN

BANI Builders Parade to be around the lakes

By Jeff Deahl
Evening Star
 5 days ago

Q. Wahoo! I went recently to the Builders Association of Northeast Indiana face book page and saw where there is going to be a Builders Parade this year. My sisters and I always look forward to touring local homes by local builders in the past as much for a fun day around the lakes. This year is special for us because my husband and I are planning on building next year and have begun to look at our options of designers and builders. I went to buildneindiana.com and couldn’t find where books could be gotten or if there is a cost this year. Do you have any more information? — Sally from Steuben County.

www.kpcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fremont, IN
City
Angola, IN
County
Steuben County, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Lake#Lake James#Bani Builders Parade#A Builders Parade#Buildneindiana Com#Wayside Furniture#Marques
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy