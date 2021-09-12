BANI Builders Parade to be around the lakes

Q. Wahoo! I went recently to the Builders Association of Northeast Indiana face book page and saw where there is going to be a Builders Parade this year. My sisters and I always look forward to touring local homes by local builders in the past as much for a fun day around the lakes. This year is special for us because my husband and I are planning on building next year and have begun to look at our options of designers and builders. I went to buildneindiana.com and couldn’t find where books could be gotten or if there is a cost this year. Do you have any more information? — Sally from Steuben County.