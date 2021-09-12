CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Without mandate, how else to boost vaccine rates?

Evening Star
 5 days ago

This week, President Joe Biden announced that companies with more than 100 employees will be required to mandate vaccines for COVID-19. It was a striking step from the federal government to force vaccines to more than 100 million Americans who work at larger companies. No one likes the government stepping...

www.kpcnews.com

Comments / 0

International Business Times

Some Unvaccinated Americans Blame Fully Vaccinated People For COVID-19 Surge: Poll

Some unvaccinated Americans blame vaccinated individuals for the surge of Delta COVID-19 cases in the country than blame themselves, a new poll found. In a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, it was found that 6% of unvaccinated Americans said they were responsible for the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States. However, 7% say vaccinated Americans should be blamed the most for the spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

Stop Calling It a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

“Your refusal has cost all of us,” President Joe Biden said to unvaccinated people last week, as he announced a new COVID-vaccine mandate for all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees. The vaccinated, he said, are angry and frustrated with the nearly 80 million people who still haven’t received a vaccine, and their patience “is wearing thin.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Joe Biden
Eric Holcomb
AOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSNBC

Anti-vaxxers will have to pay up if they want to reject public health guidance

Like many Americans, I have grown tired of anti-vaxxer bravado. Suddenly, the people who bragged they’d reject Covid-19 vaccines at all costs — and in the name of so-called liberty — are now beside themselves because they can’t eat indoors at their favorite salad bar unvaccinated. Evidently, the revolution is prepared for many things, but eating stale croutons on a park bench is a bridge too far.
PUBLIC HEALTH
freightwaves.com

Biden vaccine mandate may worsen low driver retention rates

An emergency rule being developed by the U.S. Department of Labor mandating vaccines or weekly testing for workers at companies with 100 or more employees is likely to exacerbate the already low driver retention rates in the trucking industry. “Some of the biggest companies are already requiring this — United...
INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Pfizer Final Approval Boosts Employer Vaccine Mandates for Workers

Since the Food and Drug Administration issued final approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for individuals age 16 and older in late August, a number of well-known companies have publicly announced that they will be requiring employees to be vaccinated. Further, on Sept. 9 the Biden administration said that the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WEHOville.com

DURAN: FDA approval hasn’t boosted vaccine rates

2,006 new COVID cases announced in LA County yesterday along with 49 unnecessary and preventable deaths. Positivity rate unchanged at 1.87%. Hospitalizations drop again. LA County Cases 1,423,620 (up from 1,421,616) LA County Deaths 25,514 (up from 25,465) LA Positivity Rate 1.87% (unchanged at 1.87%) LA Hospitalizations 1433 (down from...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Americas
Health
Pharmaceuticals
Vaccines
cbslocal.com

Maryland Reports Nursing Facilities With Highest & Lowest Staff Vaccination Rates After Vaccine Mandate Goes Into Effect

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health reported the state’s highest and lowest skilled nursing facility staff COVID-19 vaccination rates Monday. Over 70 of the state’s nursing facilities have over 91 percent of their staff vaccinated. Maryland’s mandate that all hospital and nursing home staff be vaccinated took...
MARYLAND STATE
1011now.com

Nebraska hospitals see vaccination rates increase after mandate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Eight Nebraska hospital systems were some of the first to officially require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees. Those deadlines haven’t hit yet but 10/11 NOW is checking in a month later. Hospital systems said they felt confident in those vaccine rates before mandates but that factors like FDA approval and rising Delta cases have seemed to play a role in their rising percentages.
NEBRASKA STATE
WTHI

United CEO: Employer mandate is the best way to raise vaccination rates

United Airlines has achieved a high level of compliance with the strict vaccine mandate it set for its 67,000 US employees. But the airline's CEO doesn't believe expanding that requirement to passengers is a good idea. United CEO Scott Kirby told CNN that about 90% of the company's employees have...
INDUSTRY
kaiserpermanente.org

Boosting COVID-19 vaccination rates, one community at a time

We help fund the vital work of community organizations, such as Caring for Colorado and their support of The Gyedi Project, to improve the health of our communities. Kweku Hazel, MD, a general surgeon and fellow in minimally invasive surgery at the University of Colorado Hospital, and Cynthia Hazel, a Doctor of Public Health and researcher at the OMNI Institute, have a history of engaging communities of color and immigrant communities in the metro area of Aurora, Colorado. Their goal: empowering people to collaborate and tackle health inequities to improve community well-being.
AURORA, CO
marketresearchtelecast.com

Those who are not vaccinated are a risk to everyone else

(Bloomberg) – It’s been heard that the longer people are unvaccinated, the more likely a new vaccine-resistant variant of COVID will develop. Is this true? The number of unvaccinated Americans is undoubtedly a significant public health problem. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 25% of American adults are not yet vaccinated, and many are in regions where inoculation rates are particularly low. Those groups can easily become hotbeds because the virus can attack many vulnerable systems. In fact, that’s what has been evidenced recently when cases skyrocketed, especially in under-vaccinated states like Louisiana and Arkansas. As Christopher Martin, professor of public health at West Virginia University, explains, these under-vaccinated spaces create more opportunities for for the virus to mutate. “Large numbers of unvaccinated people make variants more likely,” he says. The virus that causes COVID-19 replicates only when it is inside a human body, and it does so by hijacking our cellular machinery to make more copies of it. itself rather than more copies of human cells. But that process is complicated, and mistakes in the genetic code often occur when the virus copies itself. Those mistakes often result in mutations that create slightly different versions of the invading pathogen.
PUBLIC HEALTH
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Pfizer to Ship Smaller Packages of COVID-19 Vaccine to Cut Waste, Boost Uptake

HealthDay News — Smaller packages of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine that could be available this fall might improve vaccine access and reduce the number of wasted doses, government documents show. The Pfizer vaccine has been available in two packages, one with 450 doses and another with 1,170, but the vaccine’s...
INDUSTRY

