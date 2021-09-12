Without mandate, how else to boost vaccine rates?

(Bloomberg) – It’s been heard that the longer people are unvaccinated, the more likely a new vaccine-resistant variant of COVID will develop. Is this true? The number of unvaccinated Americans is undoubtedly a significant public health problem. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 25% of American adults are not yet vaccinated, and many are in regions where inoculation rates are particularly low. Those groups can easily become hotbeds because the virus can attack many vulnerable systems. In fact, that’s what has been evidenced recently when cases skyrocketed, especially in under-vaccinated states like Louisiana and Arkansas. As Christopher Martin, professor of public health at West Virginia University, explains, these under-vaccinated spaces create more opportunities for for the virus to mutate. “Large numbers of unvaccinated people make variants more likely,” he says. The virus that causes COVID-19 replicates only when it is inside a human body, and it does so by hijacking our cellular machinery to make more copies of it. itself rather than more copies of human cells. But that process is complicated, and mistakes in the genetic code often occur when the virus copies itself. Those mistakes often result in mutations that create slightly different versions of the invading pathogen.

