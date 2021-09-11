CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Dawn of Dragons

By C.M. Hollande
quotev.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalking through the dense forest behind the town, that was when a girl of black hair and of a white vintage dress came across a dragon egg. She examined it for a second, not knowing what to do with it. When the egg wobbled a bit, the girl backed up, slightly afraid if it was going to crack all of a sudden. When it stopped wobbling, the girl came up to it once again and leaned her ear against the egg. She could hear the dragon breathing heavily. Without trying to break it, the girl picked it up and went to her house.

www.quotev.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmos

Searching for the dawn of animal life

If you climbed down through the branches of the evolutionary tree, from child to parent for countless generations, you would eventually meet the greatest-grandparent of us all. But when did that animal evolve? And would we know it when we saw it?. The new Nilpena Ediacara National Park, five hours...
ANIMALS
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dragon#Fraternal Twins#Rebel#Nilvaria Val Ke
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares upsetting news ahead of DWTS debut

Hannah Hargrave JoJo Siwa voiced her upset, anger and frustration after sad news she was not expecting ahead of her Dancing With the Stars debut. JoJo Siwa was not happy on Tuesday when she took to social media with a message for Nickelodeon. Ahead of her appearance on DWTS, the...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson rocks sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans

Kelly Clarkson has shared the incredible news that she will be releasing new music - and fans are over the moon. The singer and reality star judge will release the song Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) out 23 September, and the cover for the single features the star in a stunning sparkly silver gown with matching cape.
MUSIC
districtchronicles.com

Karen Calls Cops on Pit Bull at Park

In a viral video posted Aug. 11, TikToker @dogmom1991m films two white women who allegedly called the police and her because she took her pit bull to the park. “These ladies called the cops on me for having a pit bull at the park around kids,” the video caption says. “I was minding my own business; he was on a leash.”
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
fame10.com

General Hospital: Plotline Predictions For Fall 2021

Will Sonny finally return to Port Charles this fall? Who will be the one to expose this truth to him in the end? How will Jason and Carly react? How will he react to “Jarly”? So many questions, so few answers! As such, below are some General Hospital (GH) plotline predictions for fall 2021.
TV SERIES
districtchronicles.com

Dramatic footage captures moment farm animals rescue chicken from a hawk’s claws

Dramatic footage from the Netherlands has captured the moment that a heroic goat saved a chicken from almost certain death after it was attacked by a hawk. In the CCTV footage from a farm in Gelderland, a goshawk swoops down out of nowhere and latches onto an unsuspecting chicken. The two birds flail around for a few seconds with the hawk clearly the stronger of the two.
ANIMALS
Hello Magazine

Frankie Bridge sends fans wild in showstopping bodycon dress

Bringing glamour to the red carpet on Tuesday evening, Frankie Bridge was a picture of elegance as she stepped out in a chic bodycon dress by one of Kate Middleton's favourite brands, Self-Portrait. Frankie donned a Gothic-inspired dress by Self-Portrait. On hand to present the prestigious Caroline Flack award at...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer updates fans with a major career announcement

Lara Spencer has been a firm fixture on American TV for almost two decades and she's not going anywhere, anytime soon!. The Good Morning America host updated fans with details about the future of her television career on Wednesday when she revealed some big news. Lara - who also has...
CELEBRITIES
Wrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss First Wedding Dress Photo Leaks

WWE Alexa Bliss and fiance, Ryan Cabrera were recently seen in a creative engagement photoshoot that featured some of their favorite couple spots, including a bedroom shot in a dress. She took to her Instagram account and posted the pictures. She captioned: “Thank you @people for the interview! We are...
WWE
audacy.com

Brie Larson shows off her six-pack abs in black crop top: 'Felt cute might delete later'

Brie Larson can definitely stomach being a superhero. The “Captain Marvel” star shared a snap flashing her ripped six-pack as she hiked down a narrow street in England. To perfectly display her toned abs, the 31-year-old wore a black crop top and matching leggins. Larson accessorized with a gold necklace and sported a huge smile as she made her way through the picturesque village.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Louise Redknapp stuns fans in sheer top – and looks incredible

Louise Redknapp ensured she took centre stage when she attended a movie premiere in London on Monday night. The 46-year-old looked stunning for the Everybody's Talking About Jamie screening, wearing a sheer black top teamed with smart black shorts and red knee-high boots. Louise finished off the fashionable ensemble with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain looks breathtaking in windswept beach photo

Shania Twain displayed her all-natural beauty with a stunning beach photo which many fans simply couldn't believe. The country-pop star did away with the glitzy stage costumes she's famous for and dialed it down in a casual outfit. In the image, which she shared on Instagram, Shania looked wistfully out...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy