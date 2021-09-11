The Dawn of Dragons

Walking through the dense forest behind the town, that was when a girl of black hair and of a white vintage dress came across a dragon egg. She examined it for a second, not knowing what to do with it. When the egg wobbled a bit, the girl backed up, slightly afraid if it was going to crack all of a sudden. When it stopped wobbling, the girl came up to it once again and leaned her ear against the egg. She could hear the dragon breathing heavily. Without trying to break it, the girl picked it up and went to her house.