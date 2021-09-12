Families for Freedom is still reaching out to our troops

We hope this letter finds you well and pray that things are going better for you all with the uncertainties of the last 18 months. Sitting here today, having formed the Families for Freedom military support group just a month after the events of 9/11/2001, we never expected to still be needed 20 years later ... but we are. As a matter of fact, our group is now serving second generation members. Yes, the children of our first members are now serving in the military. We are very proud of them and thank them for their service as well.