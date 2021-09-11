CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-State Athletics Hits $96.5 Million Raised as Three New Athletic Facilities Announced as Part of Building Champions Initiative

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANHATTAN, Kansas – Following the official opening of the Shamrock Zone, K-State Athletics is proud to announce the next phase of its Building Champions initiative as the department will begin construction on a new volleyball arena, Olympic performance center and football indoor center to further enhance the overall experience for both student-athletes and fans, Athletics Director Gene Taylor announced.

