Albuquerque, NM

ABQ’s Community Safety Department launches patrols

ABQJournal
 4 days ago

Three teams of civilians trained as behavioral health responders hit Albuquerque streets Sept. 8 to handle certain 911 calls and relieve the burden on Albuquerque police. When the initiative of Mayor Tim Keller’s administration is fully operating, as many as 3,000 emergency nonmedical, nonviolent calls a month could be routed to the civilian responders in the new Albuquerque Community Safety Department, city officials say.

