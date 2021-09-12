CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks schools will start requiring masks next week. Mat-Su and Kenai, both grappling with surging COVID-19 infections, are still going without.

By Zaz Hollander, Anchorage Daily News, Alaska
 5 days ago

Sep. 12—WASILLA — As Fairbanks area schools shift to universal masking next week, Alaska's two other big road-system districts, in Mat-Su and on the Kenai Peninsula, have stuck to voluntary policies. But surging COVID-19 cases are proving disruptive in both districts — and prompting new conversations. Fairbanks North Star Borough...

