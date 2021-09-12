CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse Mets end Buffalo Bisons' 12-game win streak with 3-2 victory

 4 days ago
In the first start of his Major League rehab assignment with Syracuse, Jordan Yamamoto delivered three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and no walks, while striking out six batters to help kick-start a 3-2 Syracuse Mets win over the Buffalo Bisons on Saturday night at Sahlen Field. After striking out three hitters in the first inning, Yamamoto struck out two batters in the second inning and one in the third. With the win, Syracuse brought Buffalo’s 12-game winning streak to an end.

Syracuse (43-67-1) struck first with a run in the top of the second inning. With two outs and no one on base, Travis Blankenhorn hit a solo home run to put the Mets in front, 1-0. The homer was Blankenhorn’s second home run of the series and ninth of the season.

The Mets added a run in the top of the fifth. Mason Williams and Orlando Calixte led off the frame with singles. That prompted a pitching change, as A.J. Cole came out of the bullpen to replace Jacob Waguespack. Mark Payton then singled to load the bases for Tomás Nido, who connected on a one-run single into left field to increase the lead to 2-0. However, the next three batters were retired, and the Mets left the bases loaded.

Buffalo (68-42) got on the board in the bottom of the fifth. Cullen Large hit a one-out single, and then Rodrigo Vigil reached on a fielder’s choice, and a throwing error by Mets pitcher Jesús Reyes allowed Large to advance from first base to third. That brought Forrest Wall to the plate, who hit a sacrifice fly to make it 2-1 with Syracuse still in front.

The Bisons tied things up in the bottom of the seventh. Vigil led off the frame with a single. Vigil then was out at second base after Wall tried to lay down a sacrifice bunt but was unsuccessful and only reached base on a fielder’s choice. Next, Otto Lopez reached on fielding error by second baseman Orlando Calixte, and Wall advanced to third base on a second error on Calixte: a throwing error. Christian Colón followed with a sacrifice fly to score Wall and tie the game at two.

Syracuse quickly took back the lead. In the top of the eighth, Cheslor Cuthbert hit a one-out double and advanced to third base on a Mason Williams ground out. With Calixte at the plate, Bisons pitcher Rafael Dollis threw a wild pitch, allowing Cuthbert to score, giving the Mets a 3-2 lead.

The Mets held the lead in the bottom of the eighth thanks to some stellar defense. With Buffalo runners at first and third base and one out, Vigil flied out to Syracuse left fielder Mark Payton who then threw out Richard Ureña at home plate for a double play that prevented the tying run from scoring to keep the Mets in front, 3-2.

With Syracuse still leading by one, Reyes returned to the mound for his fifth inning out of the bullpen. He turned in a 1-2-3 frame and finished his outing with five innings pitching, two unearned runs, six hits, two walks, and four strikeouts.

The Mets and Bisons return to Sahlen Field on Sunday night for the series finale. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

RELATED PEOPLE
