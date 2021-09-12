CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Many San Antonians reflect on what they were doing 20 years ago during 9/11 attacks

KSAT 12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – As many reflect on the 20th anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, some San Antonians remembered what they were doing on that tragic day in history. “I was born in 1998,” said Sarah Taylor. “I briefly remember some things here and there. I know I was watching SpongeBob when my mom was freaking out in the kitchen. I guess she was listening to something on the radio but then she came in and turned the channel and I remember seeing helicopters in the air on the news. The phone was ringing non-stop and neighbors were knocking on the door trying to figure out what happened. The next thing I know, I was in a stroller and we were going to pick my sister up from school. People in the hallways were frantic.”

