CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheyenne County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-11 22:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County Thunderstorm outflow winds will impact portions of northeastern Cheyenne County in east central Colorado, southeastern Yuma County in northeastern Colorado, eastern Kit Carson County in east central Colorado, western Cheyenne and western Sherman Counties in northwestern Kansas through 1045 PM MDT/1145 PM CDT/ At 1011 PM MDT/1111 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm outflow winds along a line extending from 11 miles south of Wray to 3 miles northeast of Bethune to 13 miles northwest of Cheyenne Wells. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Burlington around 1025 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Kanorado. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 423 and 450. Highway 385 between mile markers 150 and 233. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
City
Burlington, CO
County
Kit Carson County, CO
City
Cheyenne Wells, CO
County
Cheyenne County, CO
City
Wray, CO
City
Bethune, CO
County
Yuma County, CO
CNN

Do Americans need boosters yet? Here are the questions the FDA will be asking

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration start meeting early Friday to discuss whether Americans need booster shots yet. It's a simple question but one that has become bogged down in politics and turf battles. It's sometimes seemed to put the FDA's independence at odds with a White House team eager to appear to be out ahead of an unpredictable pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Doppler#Interstate 70

Comments / 0

Community Policy