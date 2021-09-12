Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 22:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County Thunderstorm outflow winds will impact portions of northeastern Cheyenne County in east central Colorado, southeastern Yuma County in northeastern Colorado, eastern Kit Carson County in east central Colorado, western Cheyenne and western Sherman Counties in northwestern Kansas through 1045 PM MDT/1145 PM CDT/ At 1011 PM MDT/1111 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm outflow winds along a line extending from 11 miles south of Wray to 3 miles northeast of Bethune to 13 miles northwest of Cheyenne Wells. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Burlington around 1025 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Kanorado. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 423 and 450. Highway 385 between mile markers 150 and 233. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH