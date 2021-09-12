Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 08:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice West Fork of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones SP Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier. * Until further notice. * At 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 4.0 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 4.0 feet. * Forecast...The river will fall to 3.7 feet and then begin rising this evening. It will then rise above flood stage Wednesday, December 31 to 4.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will fall to 4.0 feet and then begin rising tomorrow evening. It will then rise again to 4.5 feet Friday morning. It will fall again but remain above flood stage. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Calcasieu River Salt Water Barrie 4.0 4.0 Tue 6 am CDT 4.2 4.3 4.5