CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 08:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice West Fork of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones SP Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier. * Until further notice. * At 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 4.0 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 4.0 feet. * Forecast...The river will fall to 3.7 feet and then begin rising this evening. It will then rise above flood stage Wednesday, December 31 to 4.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will fall to 4.0 feet and then begin rising tomorrow evening. It will then rise again to 4.5 feet Friday morning. It will fall again but remain above flood stage. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Calcasieu River Salt Water Barrie 4.0 4.0 Tue 6 am CDT 4.2 4.3 4.5

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Carencro, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
CNN

Do Americans need boosters yet? Here are the questions the FDA will be asking

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration start meeting early Friday to discuss whether Americans need booster shots yet. It's a simple question but one that has become bogged down in politics and turf battles. It's sometimes seemed to put the FDA's independence at odds with a White House team eager to appear to be out ahead of an unpredictable pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston

Comments / 0

Community Policy