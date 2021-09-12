Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams Matchup Preview (9/12/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

To get more information regarding promos visit our BetRivers Michigan page. You can also find a sports betting guide and a review on that page. As you’re aware, football is back in business. The NFL season has kicked off, and there’s a major slate of pro football games on the schedule for Sunday. That’s why now is the perfect time to not just join a new sportsbook, but take advantage of some awesome bonuses. Right now, BetRivers Michigan users can get a 100% deposit match with their new account. All you have to do is sign up for BetRivers Michigan, put in the promo code “LINEUPS” during registration, and place your first deposit. BetRivers will completely match that first deposit up to $250. The bonus has a one-time playthrough requirement, meaning withdrawal is available after just one wager with the bonus. Definitely, the right way for BetRivers Michigan users to start off the weekend, especially with the matchup between the Detroit Lions and Super Bowl hopeful San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO