Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams Matchup Preview (9/12/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)
Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams Matchup Preview (9/12/21) The first Sunday Night game is quickly approaching and this game has the chance to be a classic. Not because it will be a shootout, it wont’ be even close to a shootout, but it should be a close one. On the contrary, this game is between two of the best defensive teams in the NFL last season. The Rams have shoved their chips all in again this season as they traded QB Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford to finally give the Rams an elite quarterback to go alongside their scary defense. The Bears also have a new quarterback. While it won’t be first-round draft pick Justin Fields, it will be free agent Andy Dalton starting for Chicago. We’ll see how long that lasts in a game where we will figure out a lot about these two teams.www.lineups.com
Comments / 0