Corral throws 5 TDs, No. 20 Ole Miss beats Austin Peay 54-17

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMississippi quarterback Matt Corral insists he does not play favorites when it comes to picking receivers. “I really don’t. I go through my progressions and make my reads,” Corral said after throwing for five touchdowns – four in the first half – as No. 20 Mississippi routed FCS member Austin Peay 54-17 on Saturday night. “There’s really not a favorite. We’ve got receivers that can make plays ... It’s hard for the defense to figure out who to take away.”

